MUPH 2024 update: Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson advances to Top 10
Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu made it to the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 held Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Janson is one of five candidates from Cebu in the MUPH 2024 list.
The others were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.
The complete list of the MUPH 2024 top 10:
Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson
Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks
Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo
Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry
Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent
Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo
Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo
Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel
Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez
Baguio-Tarah Valencia
