MUPH 2024 update: Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson advances to Top 10

By: Immae Lachica - CDN Digital | May 22,2024 - 10:58 PM

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu made it to the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 held Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Janson is one of five candidates from Cebu in the MUPH 2024 list.

The others were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

The complete list of the MUPH 2024 top 10:

Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson

Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks

Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo

Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry

Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent

Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo

Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo

Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez

Baguio-Tarah Valencia

