Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson is a proud ‘ate’ to other MUPH candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Your ate is here.”

This is what Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson said during the casual interview of the announcement of the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Janson was the first delegate to be called as part of the top 10. She is the lone Cebu bet who made it to the top 10. The other Cebu contenders were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

Jeannie Mai, one of the hosts asked Janson this question: “What is one behind the scene pageant secret that you can share with the world?”

The 34-year-old Cebuana stunner answered the question with a big grin on her face.

“There’s one secret that I love to share to everybody. All the girls, well, really not all, but a lot of the girls call me “ate” or big sister. When I entered the pageant I was kind of curious about it then I was a bit shy, these girls would call me ate because it would show my age. But now I am very very proud of it because they look up to me, and share beautiful stories and this is one thing I am very very proud of. Your ate is here!”

The rest of the top 10 are the following:

Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks

Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo

Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry

Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent

Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo

Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo

Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez

Baguio-Tarah Valencia