Drunk man arrested for attempted stabbing in Liloan, Cebu

May 23,2024 - 10:44 AM

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 23,2024 - 10:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 45-year-old man from Liloan town, northern Cebu has been jailed after he was arrested for attempting to stab bystanders watching a volleyball game in the town on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Darwin Talisic Atis from Upper San Vicente, Brgy. San Vicente, was reportedly drunk at the time.

The incident occurred in Upper San Vicente, Sitio Tabay Lawom in the said barangay.

Atis approached the two victims around 8:35 p.m., armed with a 9.5-inch cutter knife, according to police report.

Atis allegedly attempted to stab Regie Arnaiz without any clear reason.

READ: Liloan shooting: Municipal gov’t implements curfew

When Arnaiz dodged the attack, Atis went after Saul Mantuhac. Fortunately, both men escaped unharmed.

The victims managed to detain Atis with the help of a barangay tanod and brought him to the Liloan Police Station.

Police recovered the cutter knife used in the incident.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, head of Liloan Police Station, Atis has a history of aggression when intoxicated.

Atis is currently detained at the Liloan Police Station awaiting charges for attempted homicide.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

READ: PNP: Focus crimes decrease by 28.6% in January 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP