‘Notorious’ gunman killed in shootout with police in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 24,2024 - 06:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, tagged as a notorious gunman, was killed in an armed encounter with law enforcers in Cabangcalan Dos, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024.

The deceased was identified as Albert Padayao, alias “Perot,” 35, jobless, and a resident of Purok Camanchili, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City.

Police, in a report, revealed that officers were conducting validation of information they received about rampant drug selling activity in Cabangcalan Dos, Barangay Bulacao, at around 5:20 p.m.

During this, the suspect allegedly suddenly fired at the officers, which led to an armed encounter between them.

This resulted in Padayao sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on his body. He was immediately brought to the Cebu South Medical Center for medical treatment. The attending physician, however, declared Padayao dead on arrival.

Police recovered during the operation one .45 caliber pistol, one .380 caliber revolver, pieces of live ammunition, and empty shells.

In addition, they seized 49 plastic packs of suspected shabu, P3,770 cash believed to be cash proceeds, and other non-drug pieces of evidence.

According to authorities, Padayao was classified as a High-Value Individual (HVI).

Moreover, he was allegedly involved in a series of shooting incidents in Brgy. Bulacao and other areas in previous months.

One of these incidents is the shooting of 18-year-old Jasper Martinez Alegria in Barangay Pangdan, Naga City, on April 14, 2024. Padayao was reportedly considered an “armed and dangerous” personality.

Padayao is also accused of being responsible for the death of Juan Ordeniza, 63, in a shooting incident in Brgy. Bulacao Pardo on February 22, 2024.

According to police, charges of murder were filed against the suspect for both incidents but the warrant of arrest has not been issued yet.

