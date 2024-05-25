Joerem Yu to lead Naga City’s volleyball program

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Seasoned volleyball coach Joerem Yu will spearhead Naga City’s volleyball grassroots program.

Yu was officially appointed earlier this month by the city government of Naga to oversee the budding grassroots program for volleyball there.

His vast experience and keen eye on volleyball earned Yu the position, while carrying a responsibility to hone the skills of Naga City’s aspiring young spikers.

Yu recently paid a courtesy call on Mayor Valdemar Chiong.

Volleyball program

During his visit, Yu also thanked Mayor Chiong for trusting him in overseeing the city’s volleyball program. He was accompanied by James Garrido of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Naga City Division.

“I am very thankful for the trust and overwhelming support not just for my program but for all Naga residents involved in sports. This is the perfect avenue as we have excellent sports facilities available for use,” said Yu, who will also help organize tournaments to further harness the skills of potential players and at the same time discover new talents.

Court strategist

Yu, a known on-court strategist, has honed numerous university teams in Cebu, including the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Spiking Panthers.

Also, in 2008, Yu helped in steering the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Lady Cobras to win the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) title.

Moreover, Yu led the Lapu-Lapu City women’s team to a golden treble in the Governor’s Unity Volleyball (GUV) Cup.

In addition, Yu coached Naga City’s men’s volleyball team to win the GUV’s Cup championship. He also actively organizes various volleyball tournaments including the Under 21 Beach Volley National Championships in Naga last year.

