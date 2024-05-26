Cayetano seeks to improve PH’s digital infrastructure, connectivity

cdn mobile

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | May 26,2024 - 07:29 AM

Cayetano Internet connectivity

File photo: Residents of the mountain barangays of Guba and Bonbon in Cebu City can now communicate with their relatives and friends with improved connectivity in their areas. / Contributed Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is confident that the Konektadong Pinoy Act, filed before the Senate last week, will help improve the country’s digital infrastructure and connectivity.

Senate Bill Number 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy Act, aims to modernize and bring the country’s outdated telecommunications regulatory framework into alignment with the demands of the digital era.

“We can no longer afford to be in the dark ages when it comes to the Internet and its accessibility to each and every Filipino,” Cayetano said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the bill will address connectivity barriers like affordability, speed, and accessibility.

Among Cayetano’s co-authors in the bill are Senators Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Ramon Revilla Jr., Juan Miguel Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Raffy Tulfo, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Jinggoy Estrada, and Loren Legarda.

The bill proposes four key reforms: simplify the process for telecom companies to get approval, manage the radio spectrum more effectively to enhance service quality and coverage, require telecom companies to share infrastructure with new companies, and set performance standards to ensure effective implementation and protect Filipino consumers.

“The use of present technology affords the government the opportunity to bring itself and its services closer to the people,” Cayetano said, who also chairs the Senate committee on science and technology.

“We therefore must modernize our digital infrastructure to ensure that all Filipinos have access to, and the use of, affordable, quality, and up-to-date information and communication technologies,” he added.

