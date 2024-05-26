Cebu eyed to spearhead golf tourism reboot

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has underscored Cebu’s potential as a model golf tourism destination in the country following the success of the three-day “Cebu Swing: Golf Tourism Playing Familiarization Tour.”

According to DOT Office of Product Development of Golf Tourism and Special Projects Director Lyle Fernando Uy, the fam tour scheduled from April 23 to 26 was “a remarkable success, seamlessly blending the beauty of Cebu’s golf courses with its vibrant culture and hospitable atmosphere.”

“The tour’s triumph has paved the way for future collaborations and partnerships,” he added.

Uy said that the Cebu model should be replicated across domestic and international destinations.

Cebu golf experience

Cebu Swing that was designed as a friendly rounds of 18 holes per course, attracted over 40 golf enthusiasts from Luzon and Central Visayas to play at the historic Club Filipino de Cebu, Inc. in Danao City; the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Pardo, Cebu City; and the Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate.

The players covered one course in the morning. They explored nature, culture and heritage sites and either went shopping or enjoyed the province’s dining and entertainment centers later in the day.

DOT said in a statement that participants of the Cebu Swing also visited the golf courses of Medellin town in northern Cebu that is being considered an emerging premier golf tourism hub in the province.

In addition, the agency said that Cebu Swing participants that included Batangas Vice-Governor Mark Leviste gave positive reviews of their Cebu golf experience as reflected on the daily digital surveys that they completed.

Golf tourism

DOT said that survey results will help them come up with a long-term strategic plan for golf tourism.

“It has been quite a long-drawn-out rebirth for golf tourism, but it’s a sure and steady reboot,” Gelena Asis-Dimpas, Chief Tourism Operations Officer of the DOT – Central Visayas (DOT-7) said.

Also, Cebu Swing served as the “showcase of what Cebu is offering to golfers and their families and opens another season of golfing events in Cebu,” Asis-Dimpas said.

The three-day playing tour was organized by the DOT Product Development of Golf Tourism and Special Projects Office, in coordination with the DOT-7, Province of Cebu, local government units and golf clubs.

