Carlo J. Caparas, comic strip creator and veteran director, passes away

Comic strip creator and film director-producer Carlo J. Caparas has died at age 80, his daughter Peach confirmed on Saturday, May 25.

Peach honored her father with a heartfelt poem on Facebook, but did not mention the cause of death.

“Isang mananalaysay ng kwento ng buhay, nilalabanan ang antok, nagsusunog ng kilay. Sa kanyang taglay na brilyo mga obra maestrang nobela kanyang nabuo. Panday, Pieta, Elias Paniki, Bakekang, Totoy Bato ang ilan lamang sa mga ito,” she wrote. “Sa larangan ng komiks siya ang naghari, naging bahagi ng kultura, naging yaman ng lahi.”

(A storyteller who created life stories, fighting through sleepless nights, and working late. With this brought to life classic stories like “Panday,” “Pieta,” “Elias Paniki,” “Bakekang,” and “Totoy Bato” are some of them. In the world of comics, he was the King. He made a mark in local culture that enriched our culture.)

According to Peach, Caparas was also celebrated for his work as a director, artist, and writer who created beautiful stories.

“Subalit buhay ay sadyang may wakas… ‘Pack up na Direk.’ Oras na ng uwian. Hayaang kasaysayan ang humusga sa iyong mga obra. Salamat Direk Carlo J. sa mga dibuho at istorya. Mga istoryang nabuo sa bawat tipa ng iyong makinilya… Dad, you will forever be loved, cherished, and honored by all of us.”

(But someone’s life will come to an end. “Let’s pack up, Direk.” It’s time to come home. Allow history to judge your body of work. Thank you, Direk Carlo J. for your art and stories. The stories you created with your own typewriter. Dad, you will forever be loved, cherished, and honored by all of us.)

Caparas’ wake will be held on Monday, May 27 at the Golden Haven Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Las Piñas. His family is welcome to receive flowers starting on May 26.

Caparas is best known for creating the classic comic book characters Panday, Bakekang, Elias Paniki, Gagambino, and Pieta, to name a few.

His body of work as a filmmaker includes “Ang Babaing Hinugot sa Aking Tadyang,” “Kamagong,” “Kambal Na Kamao: Madugong Engkwentro,” “Ayaw Matulog ng Gabi,” “Hiwaga ng Panday,” and “Chavit,” among many others

Caparas was named a National Artist of the Philippines for Visual Arts and Film by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2009, but it was nullified by the Supreme Court in July 2013.

