E-bike driver nabbed for allegedly molesting 14-year-old boy

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 27,2024 - 04:46 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 35-year-old e-bike driver was nabbed for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old boy in Sitio Holy Spirit, Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City, on Sunday evening, May 26.

The suspect, Arman (not his real name) is a resident of the same place.

His alleged victim on the other hand, is a Grade 8 student and a neighbor.

In its report, Inayawan police said that the victim rode Arman’s e-bike on his way home at about 8 p.m. on. Sunday.

But instead of taking him home, the driver allegedly took the boy to a dark and secluded place in their barangay where the sexual abuse allegedly happened.

Police said it was the victim’s mother who reported the abuse to the police after her son told her that his butt was hurting.

During his arrest, Arman told the police that it was the boy who asked him to have sex with him, saying that he was still a virgin.

“Siya paman gani gatudlo kung asa mi moadto nga ngiob,” Arman said.

Arman is currently detained at the detention cell of the Inayawan Police Station while police prepare a complaint for the violation of the Anti-Rape Law against him.

 

