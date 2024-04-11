Randall Cup Summer hoopla kicks off on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Homeboys Basketball “Annual Randall Cup” Summer League will unfold this Saturday, April 13, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) lower basketball court, here.

This edition of this tournament will have six competing teams that aim to pay tribute to their late founder Randall Joseph Prado.

The six competing teams of this tournament are Homeboys Original of Christopher Rey P. “Toper” Caruana, Homeboys – Conching Electrical of Yampoy Po, Homeboys EANNICE of Vince Castro, Homeboys Nexgen of Christian “Assassin” Diaz, Underdogs of Webster Ong & Breggs Alontaga and CEC BDL of Duke Zabala.

Last year, seven teams joined this tournament that has been running since 2014.

This tournament which is also in cooperation with Hustle Hard will follow a single round-robin elimination.

The top four teams will advance to a sudden-death knockout phase with the winners to play for the championships, while the losers battle for third place.

The Homeboys Basketball Tournament will be played every Saturday starting on April 13. It’s expected to run for seven Saturdays.

