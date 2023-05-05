Homeboys basketball summer league: Seven teams to compete for title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of seven teams will battle for supremacy in the Homeboys Basketball-Randall Cup 2023 Summer League which kicks off tomorrow, May 6, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) lower basketball court in downtown Cebu City.

The basketball league will serve as a tribute to the Homeboys Basketball Association’s founder Randall Joseph Prado.

The seven competing teams are Homeboys Original headed by Christopher Caruana, Homeboys Next Gen, Spartans, Cebu Normal University (CNU), Peculiars-CEC Boys Friendship, EJS MSI Kumpadres of Megawide & Unihome, and Badbeat Basketball Team.

The tournament will run for nine weeks with each games for each teams happening every Saturdays. There will be a single-round robin format wherein the top four teams will advance to the next round.

The next round will have a sudden death knockout format where the winning teams will battle for the title, while the losing squads will play for third place honors.

