Homeboys basketball summer league: Seven teams to compete for title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of seven teams will battle for supremacy in the Homeboys Basketball-Randall Cup 2023 Summer League which kicks off tomorrow, May 6, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) lower basketball court in downtown Cebu City.
The basketball league will serve as a tribute to the Homeboys Basketball Association’s founder Randall Joseph Prado.
READ: JAM-MAAB stays undefeated in MPBA hoops
The seven competing teams are Homeboys Original headed by Christopher Caruana, Homeboys Next Gen, Spartans, Cebu Normal University (CNU), Peculiars-CEC Boys Friendship, EJS MSI Kumpadres of Megawide & Unihome, and Badbeat Basketball Team.
The tournament will run for nine weeks with each games for each teams happening every Saturdays. There will be a single-round robin format wherein the top four teams will advance to the next round.
The next round will have a sudden death knockout format where the winning teams will battle for the title, while the losing squads will play for third place honors.
/dbs
