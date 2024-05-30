menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, May 30

May 30, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 30, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Eighth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 28

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10,46-52

As Jesus was leaving Jericho with his disciples and a sizable crowd, Bartimaeus, a blind man, the son of Timaeus, sat by the roadside begging.

On hearing that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out and say, “Jesus, son of David, have pity on me.”

And many rebuked him, telling him to be silent. But he kept calling out all the more, “Son of David, have pity on me.”

Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.” So they called the blind man, saying to him, “Take courage; get up, he is calling you.”

He threw aside his cloak, sprang up, and came to Jesus.

Jesus said to him in reply, “What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man replied to him, “Master, I want to see.”

Jesus told him, “Go your way; your faith has saved you.” Immediately he received his sight and followed him on the way.

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, faith, Gospel
