Cebu Daily Newscast: Jonas Cortes also resigns from PDP-Laban

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) lost another ally in Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Cortes on Wednesday, May 29, announced that he has also resigned from the national party to continue to forge unity with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has something to say over Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s decision to leave the Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas ng Bayan, popularly known as PDP-Laban.

In a strongly worded statement published on social media, Rama, once again, jabbed at Garcia for citing their political differences as reason behind her resignation.

The transmission of the absolute divorce bill from the House of Representatives to the Senate has been deferred pending questions about the final vote count when the lower chamber passed it on third and final reading on May 22.

In a message to the Inquirer on Tuesday, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said the move was meant to “set the record straight” on the final voting for House Bill No. 9349. A total of 126 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 109 were against it while 20 abstained.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, May 29, Philippine time) to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons.

