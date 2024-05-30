Direct flights to Brunei capital from Cebu, Clark eyed

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei — The Philippines is eyeing to mount direct flights from this capital city to Cebu and Clark as both countries eye to increase tourists arrivals, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Wednesday.

“As of the moment, we do have our local carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific that already fly and of course there is Royal Brunei as well. But our goal is that our connectivity would go directly to our tourism destinations such as Cebu and Clark,” Frasco told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine business forum here.

On Tuesday, the Philippines and Brunei signed a memorandum of agreement (MOU) on tourism cooperation to generate cooperative tourism projects and increase tourist arrivals between the two countries.

