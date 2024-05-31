Toledo Xignex Trojans team owner optimistic for next PCAP conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans team co-owner, Jeah Gacang, strongly believes her team will continue to improve in their next Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) campaign.

This optimism follows their first runner-up finish in the recently concluded PCAP All-Filipino Conference earlier this month.

The Trojans once again reached the grand finals but ultimately lost to the eventual champions, the Manila Load Manna Knights.

Nonetheless, they defended their south division title against the top-ranked Camarines Soaring Eagles.

“Though we didn’t get the PCAP title, reaching the grand finals made us feel like winners. Defending our title in the south was tough but rewarding,” said Gacang, who is also a lawyer.

“The team will come back stronger at the next conference. The players adjusted and the teamwork greatly improved as the game became more intense,” she added.

The Trojans also showcased new faces in their PCAP All-Filipino Conference roster, particularly Chin Lim, International Master (IM) Angelo Young, and IM Joel Pimentel, who contributed significantly to the team’s success.

The team’s core is composed of IM Kim Steven Yap, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Rico Mascarinas, Allan Pason, Diego Abraham Caparino, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and the returning National Master (NM) Merben Roque, each contributing to the team’s successful run in PCAP.

According to Gacang, IM Yap and WFM Mejia will be two of the Trojans’ representatives for the PCAP Tournament of Champions this July.

This individual tournament will feature PCAP’s best and brightest woodpushers vying for chess glory.

Recently, the Trojans received a citation award during the 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards on May 26 for their first runner-up finish in last year’s PCAP Wesley So Cup.

Also, Gacang was one of the five ORLACSAN awardees during the event.

