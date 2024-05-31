Paalam beats Armenian, moves closer for Olympics ticket

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino Olympic hopeful and 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam pulled himself closer to earning a ticket to the Paris Olympics after winning in the ongoing 2024 Boxing 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday evening, May 30.

Paalam, who is the remaining Filipino vying for an Olympic slot, defeated Artur Bazeyan of Armenia by split decision, 4-1, in their round of 16 match.

However, it wasn’t an easy match for Paalam as he was deducted a point in the final round.

Still, Paalam walked away with the much-needed split decision win, pulling himself closer to securing a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Paalam must beat Dominican Republic’s Jose Luis De Los Santos in the quarterfinals later today to qualify for the Olympics.

Before beating Bazeyan and advancing to the quarterfinals, Paalam edged out Greek Alexei Lagkazasvili, 5-0, and Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov, 5-0.

Three Olympic tickets are up for grabs in Paalam’s weight category, the men’s 57 kg division.

Also hoping for an Olympic ticket is female boxer Hergie Bacyadan, who is currently competing in the women’s middleweight (75 kg) division.

Currently, the Philippines has 13 athletes who have qualified for the Olympics. They are EJ Obiena (pole vault), Eumir Marcial (boxing), Aira Villegas (boxing), Nesthy Petecio (boxing), Samantha Catantan (fencing), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Alleah Finnegan (gymnastics), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics), Joanie Delgaco (rowing), John Febuar Ceniza (weightlifting), Elreen Ando (weightlifting), and Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting).

RELATED STORIES

Decisive wins put Carlo Paalam, Bacyadan closer to Paris Olympics

LOOK: Tokyo Olympics heroes get Medals of Excellence

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP