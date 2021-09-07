LOOK: Tokyo Olympics heroes get Medals of Excellence 

Filipino athletes who were medalists in the recent Tokyo Olympics were honored by the Philippine Senate on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial were honored with Medals of Excellence for their performances in the prestigious games.

The Senate also commended Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino for his leadership in the country’s Tokyo Olympics campaign.

The Philippines managed four medals (one gold, two silvers and a bronze) in the quadrennial event.

READ MORE:

‘Hidilyn Model’ in full display

Diaz, other Tokyo medalists to meet Pres. Duterte on Monday

PSC renames sports facilities to honor Diaz, other Filipino sports heroes

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy