LOOK: Tokyo Olympics heroes get Medals of Excellence
Filipino athletes who were medalists in the recent Tokyo Olympics were honored by the Philippine Senate on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial were honored with Medals of Excellence for their performances in the prestigious games.
The Senate also commended Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino for his leadership in the country’s Tokyo Olympics campaign.
The Philippines managed four medals (one gold, two silvers and a bronze) in the quadrennial event.
