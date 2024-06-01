Lapu seniors and PWDs receive midyear cash assistance

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu seniors and PWDs (Persons with Disability) got their midyear cash gift starting today, June 1, 2024, until tomorrow, June 2, 2024.

The distribution was held in public schools in different barangays, where it was scheduled alphabetically.

Each Lapu senior citizen and PWD will receive P4,000 and P3,000, respectively.

READ:

Another round of cash gift distribution will commence in December.

Meanwhile, the city also scheduled house-to-house distribution to bedridden senior citizens and PWDs.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Lapu-Lapu City also announced that those senior citizens and PWDs who died on April 1, 2024 onwards, and their family can still claim their cash gift.

They just need to present the death certificate, proof of relationship, certificate of eligibility, senior citizen or PWD ID of the member who died, and any government ID.

Junard Abalos, CSWDO head, also advised Lapu senior citizens and PWDs to bring an umbrella with them upon claiming their cash gift due to the scorching heat of the sun.

He also advised them to bring snacks such as biscuits, and their maintenance medication.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP