Jake Amparo’s comeback fight slated for June 24 in Bilar, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo is on the path to redemption as he headlines the upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 16” fight card on June 24 in Bilar town, Bohol.

Amparo hasn’t stepped in the ring since March after earning an unprecedented world title shot against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiri Shigeoka in Japan.

The 26-year-old Amparo went on to lose against Shigeoka as he only served as a last-minute replacement to countryman ArAr Andales who pulled out from the fight.

READ: Amparo falls short vs. Shigeoka in last minute world title bout

Nonetheless, Amparo fought for a world title ahead of Pedro Taduran who served as the No. 1 challenger for Shigeoka’s title. Taduran defeated Amparo by unanimous decision last December in Tagbilaran City, Bohol in their world title eliminator bout.

READ: Amparo steps in to replace Andales for the IBF world title bout in Japan

This time, Amparo takes on JC Francisco of Valenzuela City in an eight-rounder non-title bout in the main event.

READ: Jerusalem, Amparo make weight for Japan world title bouts

Amparo has the upper hand in terms of win-loss record. He has 14 wins with six losses, one draw, and three knockouts, compared to Francisco’s 8-16-6 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts in his pro boxing resume.

Francisco also eyes a comeback as he suffers a three-fight losing skid in 2018.

The rest of the fight card features PMI Bohol Boxing Stable up-and-coming prospects in Sugarey Leonard Pores versus Jerson Arigola, Richard Laspona vs. Carlo Diaz VII, Leonard Pores III vs. Rustom Sario, and Rey Simbajon vs. Marjhun Tabamo.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP