Kanlaon erupts, spews kilometers-high plume
CEBU CITY, Philippines – State seismologists have issued Alert Level 1 over Mount Kanlaon as the volcano erupted and spewed kilometers-high plume into the night sky on Monday, June 3.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed at 7:05 p.m. of ongoing steam-driven or phreatic eruption in Kanlaon.
The eruption began at 6:51 p.m., according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The volcano then produced gray-colored plume with a height of 5,000 meters, Phivolcs said.
Phivolcs also said they are maintaining Alert Level 1 to signal a low-level unrest but are advising for vigilance.
Kanlaon is one of the country’s active volcanoes. It is situated on the boundaries of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.
