Culdora eyes joining UV Green Lancers in Cesafi 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning back-to-back Cesafi men’s basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, will likely get the commitment of promising cager Ismael Culdora.

Culdora, in an interview with CDN Digital, revealed that he will likely commit to Cesafi’s winningest men’s basketball team, the UV Green Lancers.

The crafty forward displayed his full potential when he became one of the key players that helped the UV Baby Green Lancers compete in the Cesafi high school finals last December 2023 against eventual champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

Culdora displayed his strength in the painted area averaging a double-double throughout the eliminations in his debut season with the Baby Lancers.

He scored 12 points in the Baby Lancers’ Game 1 win in the finals against the Magis Eagles.

“Nag eexplore pa po ng options, pero most likely sa UV ako mag cocommit,” said Culdora.

Right after the Cesafi high school finals, Culdora flew back to Sweden to join his family for the holidays. He returned to Cebu recently to continue his studies at UV and resume practices.

Culdora admitted that there are numerous Manila-based colleges that are also pursuing him.

However, his mother, Janit Nier revealed that she trusts five-time Cesafi champion, coach Gary Cortes, more than those from other schools.

“He will play in UV under Coach Gary this coming next Cesafi seasons,” Nier told CDN Digital.

“There are many schools in Manila that offer Miles (Ismael) to play with, but we trust coach Gary Cortes can help Miles more.”

Before joining the Baby Lancers last Cesafi season, Culdora was a member of the Adamson University Eaglets that finished as first runners-up in the UAAP Season 85 high school basketball tournament.

Even his former coach, Jun Pepito of the UV Baby Green Lancers, announced that Culdora will likely commit to the UV Green Lancers for the upcoming Cesafi season.

Culdora’s commitment to the Green Lancers would be a timely addition to their presence in the painted area as bigman Kenneth Brillo spent his final playing year last year.

