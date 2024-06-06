ARQ’s Gura up next to fight in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Cebuano boxer from the ARQ Boxing Stable will face an acid test in Japan this month.

Yerroge “The Scientific” Gura of Talisay City, Cebu, will square off with Ayumu Sano for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World super flyweight title in a huge fight card promoted by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC).

Gura and Sano will spearhead the fight card slated on June 23 at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

A total of 10 fights, featuring Japanese prospects, are included in this fight card.

To recall, it was Gura’s stablemate and fellow Cebuano, Rodex “The Tank” Piala, who fought in Japan last June 1 against Kenji Fujita for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight title.

Piala lost to Fujita by unanimous decision. This time, it’s Gura’s turn to test himself if he’s ready for the international stage.

Both, Gura and Sano, are evenly matched on paper. They have identical unbeaten records of eight wins with one draw. Gura has three knockouts, while Sano has four.

Both boxers are also 21 years old. Gura’s previous bout was against Kier Clenton Espere in Masbate last March where he won by unanimous decision. This will mark Gura’s first fight in Japan.

In contrast, Sano has fought and beaten two Filipino opponents already. He defeated Mateo Handig and Romeo Tenorio in his early days in the pro boxing scene.

