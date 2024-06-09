Man arrested for raping 14-year-old daugther in Boljoon, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 14-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by her own father in Barangay Granada, Boljoon town, southern Cebu on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at around 1 a.m.

The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old male, a resident of the said place.

According to Police Corporal Charlito Logroño, desk officer of Boljoon Police Station, the suspect was drunk after attending a fiesta celebration.

The daugther accompanied her father in attending the fiesta.

However, when they were about to go home, the father forcibly brought his daughter to a secluded area where the father raped his own daughter.

“Upon reaching a secluded area, the father grabbed her (daughter’s) right arm and raped her against her will,” Logroño said.

When they got home, the victim told her mother about what happened and immediately brought the daughter to the Boljoon Police Station.

The police immediately responded and arrested the suspect at their house.

Currently, the victim was brought to the pink room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for medical examination.

The police are now preparing for filing of charges against the suspect. /clorenciana

