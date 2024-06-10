Stell and Pablo of SB19 defend Sisi Rondina against bashers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— No bad blood.

Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina found the need to explain herself after a remark that she made on SB19 in a brief interview during the Independence Day celebration in South Korea on Sunday, June 9, annoyed fans of the Filipino boy band.

Rondina, together with some Alas Pilipinas co-members, were called on stage and were asked which performance they were looking forward to.

“SB19 daw po,” Rondina, who was holding the microphone, replied. She also added, “Bhie, Starbucks lang alam ko.”

The boy band was among the performers in the said gathering in South Korea.

Rondina took to her social media account to apologize to SB19 fans who she may have offended.

“Personally, Hindi ko malaga sila. I mean, Hindi ko alam ba. I’m really sorry… Kaya sa lahat po ng na-offend ko sorry po. Sorry po talaga. Inaatake na po ako ng mga SB19 fans. Sorry po, hindi ko po intensiyon ‘yon,” she said.

While Rondina acknowledged her lack of knowledge on SB19, she assured one of the boy band’s fans, a certain A’tin, that she did not mean to cause harm.

After learning of the unpleasant comments targeting the volleyball star, two of SB19’s members, Stell and Pablo, shared their thoughts on the incident.

Here’s what Pablo had to say about the rift.

“Respect and acknowledge na Hindi lahat ng tao, aware or kilala ang group namin. Hindi rin sa lahat ng oras, everyone will hold a favorable opinion of us. That’s fine. There’s no reason to spread hate, disrespect, or drag down our fellow Filipinos.”

Stell, on the other hand, kept his tweet plain and simple.

“I personally don’t tolerate this kind of behavior. Stop this.”

