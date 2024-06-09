SHAABAA 27: 9 exciting games fire off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hardcourt action continues in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 as nine games sizzle on the hardcourt on Sunday, June 9, at the Magis Eagles Arena in SHS-AdC, Mandaue City.

In Division A, 2K Cares Org. prepares to grab their second straight win as they take on the Magis Medical Fund at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Yangtze Ice takes on GMall of Cebu at 2 p.m. as both teams eye their first win in the tournament after faltering in their opening games last week.

READ: SHAABAA 27: Batch 2014 grabs first win, Batches 2013 & 2011 now 2-0

In Division B of the SHAABAA, Insular Square-Batch 2005 will face Subtero-Batch 2006 at 4 p.m., followed by 04 The Win-Batch 2004 and Radius One-Batch 2007’s hardcourt duel at 5:30 p.m.

READ: SHAABAA introduces league-wide changes for Season 27

Also, ZeroNine-Batch 2009 will play against ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 at 7 p.m.

READ: SHAABAA 27: 8 teams to engage in hardcourt battle

On the other hand, four games will take place in Division C with the defending champions, Nestworkspaces-Batch 2013, eyeing their third straight win by squaring off with GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 at 4 p.m.

Also, FADI-Batch 2021 will lock horns with Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022 at 1 p.m.

The rest of the SHAABAA games will feature Global Star Motors-Batch 2020 vs. CSAS-Batch 2024 (2:30 p.m.), and Cebu Landmasters/Cloudkart-Batch 2014 vs. Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 (5:30. p.m).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP