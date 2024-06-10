Zamboanga City young lifters bag two golds in 2024 National Weightlifting C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zamboangueño lifters shone on the first day of the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) on Monday, June 10, at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Zamboanga City’s Rodelyn Cruz and Adrian Bucol ruled their respective categories ahead of tomorrow’s opening ceremony.

The 16-year-old Cruz topped the boys’ youth 37-kilogram division with a total lift of 128 kg. He had a 58 kg snatch and tallied 70 kg in the clean and jerk to earn the gold medal.

Fellow Zamboangueño Paul Jake Bitong earned the silver medal by lifting a total of 103 kg. Bitong lifted 47 kg in the snatch and 56 kg in the clean and jerk.

Rounding off the top three was another Zamboangueño lifter, Cydrille Jay Andalahao of Mercedes Weightlifting Club. He finished with a total lift of 90 kg from his 40 kg snatch and 50 kg clean and jerk.

In the boys’ youth 32 kg category, Bucol completed a total lift of 110 kg to bag the gold medal. He lifted 50 kg in the snatch and 60 kg in the clean and jerk.

His teammate, John Ember Colonia, earned a silver medal as the second placer with his total lift of 87 kg. He lifted 37 kg in the snatch and went on to lift 50 kg in the clean and jerk.

Rounding off the top three in the boys’ youth 32 kg category was Leonard Angelo Truhillo, who had a total lift of 73 kg.

The opening ceremony will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m. SWP president Monico Puentevella, Cebu City acting mayor Raymond Garcia, and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages are expected to grace the event.

It will be followed by a demonstration from the three Paris-Olympics-bound lifters Elreen Ando, John Febuar Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno.

Over 300 weightlifters representing various clubs and teams around the Philippines will compete in the week-long 2024 National Weightlifting Championships.

