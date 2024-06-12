Filipino Homes’ Global Partner Call Center promises seamless service 24/7

Filipino Homes marks a groundbreaking innovation in the real estate industry with its Global Partner Call Center, positioned to provide comprehensive support to clients worldwide, operating 24/7 this June 2024.

The Global Partner Call Center [is] the first innovation in the real estate industry that will be supporting all developers. Helping them sustain selling real estate properties, and the only way to do that is to have a huge network. Anthony Leuterio

Filipino Homes President and Founder

While Filipino Homes’ Global Partner Call Center has long been in service, the inauguration of its freshly furnished settlement forges its 24-hour operation set up to attend to inquiries and concerns of Filipinos working abroad without being hindered by time differences.

It also aims to uphold Filipino Homes’ promise to their partner developers of bolstering the sustainability of sales of real estate properties not only through necessitating network extension but also by making their services seamless and available anytime and anywhere.

“The Global Partner Call Center [is] the first innovation in the real estate industry that will be supporting all developers. Helping them sustain selling real estate properties, and the only way to do that is to have a huge network,” said Filipino Homes President and Founder Anthony Leuterio.

Leuterio also hopes that the Philippines’ Department of Tourism will extend its support, as Filipino Homes are making impactful efforts to promote the country internationally.



Furthermore, the Global Partner Call Center is a multifaceted initiative that (1) serves as a central hub for project updates in the Philippines, (2) offers assistance to international clientele seeking information about selling their properties in their home country, (3) aids Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in renting out their properties in the Philippines, (4) provides them with upright advice when purchasing properties, and (5) gives them appraisals on their investment properties.

In essence, its services span the entire spectrum of real estate transactions—buying, selling, and renting—through its 650 licensed real estate brokers, about 11,000 agents, and 600 developers handling over 1600 projects.

Introducing: Global Partners

Global Partners are entities that give unrivaled support to Filipino Homes in bridging their services to many people and more places. This is established through a partnership between a licensed agent in the Philippines and an OFW who has an entrepreneurial spirit and seeks to capitalize on their talent through referrals and commissions.

Through numerous exposures and initiatives overseas, Filipino Homes has been able to get sign-ups from potentials spanning across Dubai, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Kuwait, Germany, Italy, and the United States of America. These trailblazers share Filipino Homes’ intent of making the Filipino real estate industry world-class while unlocking boundless opportunities on a global scale.

Moreover, they represent the future stewards of Filipino Homes offices overseas, poised to manage operations and uphold their commitment to excellence.

For queries and further information, email [email protected] or send a message to their official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Filipino Homes flies to Japan, other countries to board more Global Partners