House of Franchise introduces tasty Ooh! Cha! Milk Tea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The House of Franchise recently welcomed an adorable addition to its family!

Here’s Mimi, Lala, and Cha Cha of Ooh! Cha! Milk Tea, where flavor and innovation combine.

On May 1, 2024, Ooh! Cha! held its launch at the House of Franchise in Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City, showcasing a one-of-a-kind franchise concept aimed to capture the hearts and taste buds of the youthful crowd.

Aside from the tasty flavors of milk tea, Ooh! Cha! boasts of its unique and fun packaging – the innovative “peel-off”, “easy-open can,” a refreshing change from the typical packaging designs available in the market.

Interesting twist

These unique cans provide convenience for those who are on-the-go, as well as an interesting twist to the usual milk tea cups.

Eye-catching yellow hues, playful graphics, and whimsical illustrations on the packaging takes the customers to embark on a delightful adventure of taste and discovery.

“We were so excited for this launch because we wanted to bring something new to the table which we know many Filipinos love. More than the entrepreneurial aspect, syempre gusto rin naming magbahagi ng product and service na alam naming magugustuhan at ma-eenjoy ng mga tao,” HOF President Jonathan So said.

“We’re so happy to share with you Ooh! Cha!, I hope you get to try everything and enjoy them with your loved ones,” HOF Vice President Carlito Macadangdang added.

During the grand launch at the House of Franchise, HOF President So and Vice President Macadangdang also unveiled the brand’s three loveable Ooh! Cha! friends – Mimi, Lala, and Chacha – adding to the playfulness and appeal to the brand’s overall look.

If you’re excited to try these yummy milk tea flavors or explore franchising opportunities, the adventure awaits at www.oohcha.ph.

