JC Go Global Kick Off 2024: Elevating success with the emergence of 42 new millionaires

With over 3,000 guests at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City on January 7, 2024, JC celebrated an important milestone while showcasing a wide range of accomplishments from the previous year.

The event was hosted by Paolo Contis, a renowned celebrity and comedian, and Roxie Smith, Ms. Earth Water 2022. Their captivating presence captured the audience from beginning to end, adding an element of humor, glamour, and sophistication to the event.

After the Pandemic: The Ascent of Millionaires

The ceremony honoring the 209 successful individuals across various categories was one of the most anticipated aspects of the occasion. Among the noteworthy honors was the post-pandemic millionaires classification, which was extended to 42 new members in recognition of their extraordinary capacity to overcome the difficulties faced by the pandemic-affected world. It should be mentioned that JC hailed 197 pandemic millionaires. Franchisees who, in the post-pandemic scenario, have accrued income totaling to at least P1 million were granted this recognition.

Jayson Dela Cruz, a former corporate specialist of team Spartans Elite, said in an interview that JC is a great opportunity for everyone because it offers both online and physical franchising. Dela Cruz earned P5.9 million and became one of the post- pandemic millionaires, who were recognized. They can reach a global clientele through their online franchising business, which is especially flexible and easy for people who are not familiar with traditional business practices.

The Wealth Builders Club, on the other hand, acknowledged a total of 65 new members in the Ambassador Circle, the starting point for the Wealth Builders Circle. A franchisee can join this circle if their cumulative income reaches P1 million up to P5.9 million. There were four new members in the Champion Circle, one in the Dark Horse Circle, and four more in the President Circle.

The Wealth Builder’s Club’s highest level, the Dark Horse Circle, serves as a gateway to the esteemed Million Dollar Circle, which admits members with an annual income of P50 million or more.

The newest member of the Dark Horse Circle, Ferdinand Ryan Crisostomo of Team Eralista, strolled down the aisle of the venue in celebration of his outstanding accomplishment. In his speech, he expressed his belief that if he can accomplish a goal like this, then someone else will be able to it as well, “and you might be the next one in line.”

The occasion also highlighted the outstanding performers across a range of categories. Thirteen people competed in the Luxury Shopping category, and seven of them were recognized for their exquisite taste in luxury watches. In the Next Ride category, 16 Car Achievers and 5 individuals were recognized. There were five happy owners of European vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz E350, a BMW Z4, a Porsche Cayman, and a Jaguar F-Type. Thirteen new members of the Sportscar Club joined as a distinguished individual drove up in a Ferrari 488 Spider Supercar.

Celebrities Trusted and Tried Brand

Meanwhile, Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles discussed how JC Organic Barley is helping them. Montero talked about how, while looking for a way to reduce his cholesterol, he came across JC. For him, the product worked well, and his cholesterol levels dropped noticeably, as a result. Miles highlighted the product’s advantages for burning fat and gaining muscle. She started using it before meals and noticed that her metabolism was speeding up.

Prime Star Lorna Tolentino agreed, saying that JC Organic Barley Products give her strength—especially since she can’t drink coffee because of a heart condition. She finds that the organic barley juice enhances her intermittent fasting regimen and that she can enjoy her coffee without hesitation because JC Barley Coffee doesn’t cause palpitations. The trio’s endorsements highlight the many health advantages of JC Organic Barley, which is why they incorporate it into their daily lives.

The Kapuso actor and JC Organic Barley Ambassador Dingdong Dantes spoke about the gifts of wellness that he gave to his loved ones during the holidays. Furthermore, his friends said that they adore the best Christmas gift that they have ever received.

Numerous accolades and recognitions

In addition to celebrating innovative wellness practices and delicious food, the occasion served as a platform for honoring notable accomplishments in the franchising industry. One such notable honor went to Siomai King, a well-known figure in the franchising industry. At the prestigious Asia Leaders Awards (ALA), Siomai King was recognized as the Franchising Hall of Famer of the Year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey and further solidifying its exemplary status in the industry. This honor came after the company’s incredible rise to prominence, which included its recognition for three straight years in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as the Franchising Company of the Year, followed by its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Another successful business owned by JC, the JC Organic Barley, won the Asia Leaders Awards for “Best Natural Supplement of the Year.” During their acceptance speech, co-founders Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang highlighted their commitment and inventiveness in pursuing both professional and personal objectives. Dantes, the JC Organic Barley brand ambassador, sent a succinct but powerful message expressing his unwavering support for the product.

Rising Tigers Magazine also named President So and Vice President Macadangdang as Captains of Industries in recognition of their outstanding leadership. Andria Terese Nicolas, Chief Marketing Officer of Rising Tigers magazine, said that “aligned with the vision of Rising Tigers we believe that JC is contributing to Nation Building and we are proud to announce that JC is one of our Captains of Industries, sharing to all the path to greatness.”

Exciting New Features and Travel Benefits

The gathering last January 7 was a dynamic exhibition of important announcements that gave attendees long-lasting effects. First and foremost, it was disclosed that JC Organic Barley had been added to the prestigious Philippine Pharmaceutical Directory, which means that the product had been acknowledged for its outstanding quality and health advantages. As the new Barley Coffee Mocha flavor was introduced, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation for what promises to be a delightful addition to JC’s lineup.

Siomai King added a new dish to their menu, Adobo Siopao, to increase the variety of cuisines available. The JC App, a user-friendly platform for exploring JC’s varied offerings, was also introduced during the event. Participants in the JC Quest promotion could unlock special benefits and incentives through an interactive experience. Along with providing exciting travel incentives to recognize the commitment of product movers, the event provided a special prize for individuals who make a substantial contribution to JC’s success. These announcements highlighted JC’s dedication to community service, culinary innovation, and excellence.

Explore the exciting world of JC Premiere and House of Franchise, where innovation, health, beauty, wellness and culinary excellence converge. Discover the endless business opportunities that await you by visiting www.jcpremiere.com and www.houseoffranchiseinc.com

Take the next step and unlock the doors to a world of possibilities. Your opportunities is just a click away.

