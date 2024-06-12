Binibining Toledo 2023 expresses dismay over turnover ‘snub’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Disheartened.

This is how Binibining Toledo 2023 Kim Irish Placibe felt during the coronation night of Binibining Toledo 2024 after organizers cut off her farewell speech and was called “ungrateful” by someone in the organization.

Placibe did not choose to be silent about the incident and took to her Facebook account and shared her piece.

In a lengthy post yesterday, June 11 in her Facebook account, she started it with a question.

“Turn over to?”

She then continued by saying how insulted she was during the incident.

In an excerpt from this post she said.

“Standing at that very stage earlier was like torture knowing that I truly deserve better than that. I was already called “ungrateful” from someone sa org. So let me take this chance to live by that given title. Disrespectful! Maynta someone from the org will explain something kay if wala po I’ll believe na it’s another political eksena na naman in which I’ve been stopping myself to talk about it gyud for a long time. Yeah so my tears onstage, daghan jug reasons behind ato.”

During the Binibining Toledo 2024 live event, Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020, handed over the sash to the new winner, and Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales presented the crown.

However, the pageant organizers made it clear that, as was the case with Placibe’s 2023 crowning, it was customary for the mayor to pass the crown to the new Binibining Toledo titleholder each year.

Additionally, they clarified that Placibe was only urged to prepare the speech a few hours prior to the presentation and that it was cut short owing to scheduling issues. They also denied claims that they gave out insulting remarks to Placibe.

Placibe on her post also mentioned that she did not mean to overshadow the Binibining Toledo 2024 winner’s moment, Aliyah Kim Regalado.