LTO requires court order for release of impounded vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — Drivers and operators of vehicles caught operating without necessary permits (colorum) must now present a court order to claim their impounded cars, jeepneys, vans, or buses.

On Tuesday, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) started implementing a new policy to intensify its nationwide anti-colorum campaign and assist drivers who assert they are losing 30 percent of their daily income to colorum vehicles.

The LTO defines colorum vehicles as private vehicles operating for public commuters without complying with legal requirements.

“Masyado nang matagal at malalim ang problema sa iligal na operasyon ng colorum vehicles sa ating bansa. Kailangan na nating magpatupad ng mas mabigat na kaparusahan tungkol dito upang maipakita sa mga taong patuloy na nilalabag ang batas na seryoso ang ating pamahalaan upang tapusin ang modus nila,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said in a statement.

(The problem of illegal operation of colorum vehicles in our country has been going on for too long and has become too deep-rooted. We need to implement stricter penalties to show those who continue to break the law that our government is serious about ending their modus operandi.)

Mendoza said the new policy would impose fines, while criminal cases would be filed against people involved in anti-colorum operations.

“This is the responsibility of the apprehending officers, heads of LES/RLES (Law Enforcement Service/Regional Law Enforcement Service), and heads of office. Failure to do so shall be subject to administrative liability,” Mendoza also said, warning LTO personnel who neglect to perform their tasks under the new anti-colorum rule.

Likewise, the LTO chief explained that under the policy: “Pending the criminal case, the unit should not be released without a court order as the vehicle is part of the evidence of the crime. Releasing the vehicle is tantamount to Infidelity in the Custody of Evidence.”

The previous process of retrieving impounded colorum vehicles merely required completion of the impoundment period, setting fines and fees, and compliance with other conditions specified by the LTO.

