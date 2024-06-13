Cebu City drug den shut down, 3 suspects arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected drug den along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City was shut down during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday evening, June 12, which also resulted to the arrest of three men.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office and Labangon Police Station at 7:20 p.m.

The subject of the operation was the alleged drug den maintainer identified as Rey-Jan Jalo-ag, 38.

Also arrested were alleged drug den visitors: Jay Pateño, 31, and John Marvel Punay, 30, a construction worker.

Operatives confiscated from the suspects four packs of suspected shabu estimated to weigh around 12 grams.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P81,600.

In addition, law enforcers seized various drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust.

PDEA-7, in a report, said that the illegal drugs had been submitted for chemical analysis.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, further said that the arrested suspects were newly identified drug personalities.

Alcantara also said that they received the report about the illegal activity in the area from a concerned citizen and that they conducted a case buildup for one week.

Jalo-ag, accused of operating the drug den in the barangay, typically could allegedly dispose from 20 grams to 50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

As of this writing, all three suspects are in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of drug charges against them.

They will be facing charges for possessing and selling illegal drugs; maintaining and working at a drug den; and possessing drug paraphernalia.

