Cebu City buy-bust: 3 men nabbed in Kamputhaw drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the help of concerned citizens, another drug den was dismantled and three suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lupa, Brgy. Kamputhaw in Cebu City on Friday afternoon, May 17.

The drug bust happened at around 4:50 p.m. and resulted to the seizure of over P100,000 worth of suspected shabu.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the subject of the buy-bust operation was Jason Calanog, 34, who was believed to be the drug den maintainer.

PDEA-7 agents, in coordination with the Cebu Police Provincial Office and the Abellana Police Station, also arrested the drug den visitors who were identified as Victor Sultan, 39, a chorizo maker, and Jemedel Purisima, 43, a tattoo artist.

In addition, PDEA-7 agents confiscated 12 packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 15 grams and with an estimated market value of P102,000.

Moreover, agents found empty sachets with suspected shabu residue and various drug paraphernalia at the drug den.

Cebu City Buy-bust

PDEA-7 said that the pieces of evidence that were recovered at the drug den will be submitted for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the buy-bust operation resulted from tips on the alleged operation of a drug den in the area that came from concerned citizens.

Alcanatara said agents conducted a case build up for two weeks to verify said reports and learned that Calanog was able to dispose 50-100 grams of illegal drugs per week.

PDEA-7 said in its report that the three arrested suspects are currently detained while authorities prepare for the filing of complaints for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, maintenance and visitation of a drug den, and the possession of drug paraphernalia against them.

