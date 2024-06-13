I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale is back: Double the participants, double the deals!

The Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) through its president, Alfred Reyes, announced the much-anticipated return of the I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale, promising exciting travel deals and discounts on June 10, 2024, at bai Hotel Cebu.

This is not an ordinary travel sale where you go to the mall, [then] you buy. This one is online, you book through traveloco.ph. [The participating establishments] are arranged alphabetically, then you can choose and you can shop online using your fingers. Alfred Reyes

With 50 establishments hailing from the north to the southern part of Cebu participating in the grand online sale, travelers can expect an unparalleled opportunity to discover Cebu’s wonders while enjoying incredible savings that can be availed of from June 14 to 17, with a second wave on June 28 to 30, 2024.

Unique to other travel sales, the I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale can be accessed only via the online booking website Traveloco, giving everyone the chance to book their desired travel destination from the comfort of their homes anytime without worrying about traffic, parking, or the unpredictable weather.

Reyes added that the e-vouchers will not only be available for local travelers but also for international tourists. He also explained that the I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale guarantees a lower rate compared to in-person expositions since participants no longer need to pay for booth rentals and logistics.

Purchasing is also made easy with Traveloco showing the cheapest offer per hotel, resort, or restaurant first by default, allowing customers to leverage unmatched convenience when browsing for deals that fit their budget and preferences.

Wide selection of destinations

Whether it’s the productive buzz of metropolitan Cebu or the serenity of the countryside you’re wanting to explore, this year’s edition of the I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale shelters premium destinations for you to experience.

Among the many participating entities are Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Yello Hotel, Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Seda Central Bloc Cebu, Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu, Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort, Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestyle Village, Cebu Grand Hotel, Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu, Waterfront Hotels & Casinos, The Noble Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, Mezzo Hotel, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu, Citadines Cebu City, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, Golden Peak Hotel & Suites, Lex Hotel Cebu, Holiday Inn Cebu City, Harolds Evotel Cebu, Diamond Hotel & Suites, Hamersons Hotel Cebu, and One Central Cebu.

A bunch of establishments from Lapu-Lapu City also joined the grand online sale, including Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu, BE Resort Mactan, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu, Solea Mactan Resort, Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel, Savoy Hotel Mactan, Goldberry Suites and Hotel – Mactan, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, Marina Seaview Resto Lounge, and Cebu White Sands Resort and Spa. Relatively, bai Hotel Cebu is poised to be the lone representation from Mandaue City.

In the northern part of Cebu, there are also the San Remigio Beach Club in San Remigio, the El Mar Resort in Sogod, the Cebu Safari & Adventure Park in Carmen, the Golden Sands Destination Resorts, and the Kandaya Resort both in Daanbantayan. While in the south rests the Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort in Oslob, Club Serena in Moalboal, and La Joya Farm Resort & Spa in Aloguinsan.

HRRACI’s I Love Cebu Online Travel Sale has covered wherever you want to be with the participation of establishments not only from the tri-cities: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City, but also from the north to the southern tip of the province.

What are you waiting for? Let Cebu and its many marvelous places take you on a journey for a lifetime.

For more information regarding this indelible travel sale, you can message the official Facebook page of the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc., email [email protected], or call +63 917 850 0332.

