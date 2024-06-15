DOLE sets guidelines on employees’ wages on Eid’l Adha holiday

SUBIC BAY, Zambales — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released a set of guidelines on Friday for the payment of employees’ wages on Monday, which coincides with the observance of Eid’l Adha.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos declared June 17 a regular holiday in the country.

Under Labor Advisory Number 08 dated June 7, 2024, employees who will report to work on June 17 are entitled to receive 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours.

“For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked),” the advisory read.

Employees’ wages

Meanwhile, employers shall pay 100 percent of the employees’ wages who will not work, provided that they report to work or are on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a nonworking day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (Basic wage x 100%),” the DOLE said.

“For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage of 200o/o (Basic wage x 200% x 130%),” it added.

Furthermore, the agency said that work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day shall be compensated with an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

