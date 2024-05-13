Cebu FC defends home turf, beats One Taguig 3-1 in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants found their way back into the winning column after defeating the One Taguig FC, 3-1, last Sunday, May 12, at their home pitch in the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

The victory moved the Gentle Giants from sixth to fourth place in the current team standings with 12 points from four wins and one defeat. It was a fitting comeback for the Gentle Giants following their 0-1 loss against rivals Kaya FC Iloilo last May 5 in the “Visayas Klasiko” in the latter’s home pitch at the Hacienda Verde in Iloilo City.

Meanwhile One Taguig FC moved down to seventh place after absorbing their first loss with three wins and two draws.

READ: Cebu Football Club hosts One Taguig FC in PFL on Sunday

The ever reliable Chima Uzoka scored the Cebu FC’s first goal at the 26th minute.

READ: Ex-Bosconian players thrilled to join Cebu Football Club

However, One Taguig was able to stave off several close calls to finish the first half with a 0-1 deficit.

READ: Cebu Football Club obliterates Maharlika Taguig FC in the PFL

In the second half, Yannick Tuason gave the Gentle Giants a scare after scoring an equalizers at the 47th minute.

Fortunately, the Gentle Giants retaliated with two late goals. Rintaro Hama scored a 77th minute goal to bring the lead back 2-1.

Abou Sy hammered the last nail on One Taguig FC’s coffin with an 84th minute goal to give the host team a 3-1 victory.

Baris Tasci, Cebu FC’s team captain, was named the “Man of the Match” for his defensive lockdown, crucial to his team’s win over One Taguig FC.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP