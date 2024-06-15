Magsayo, Mexican foe makes weight for WBA regional title duel in Las Vegas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano ex-world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and his Mexican foe, Eduardo Ramirez, successfully tipped the weighing scale for their WBA regional title bout on Saturday, June 15 (June 16 in Manila), at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

The United States-based Magsayo weighed 129.4 pounds, while Ramirez weighed 129 lbs for their 10-rounder World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental super featherweight title bout.

This will be Magsayo’s second bout as a super featherweight following his decision last year to climb to this heavier weight division after faltering in the featherweight class where he became a world champion.

To recall, Magsayo debuted in the 130 lbs division with a thunderous third-round knockout victory against another Mexican, Isaac Avelar, in December last year in Long Beach, California.

It was Magsayo’s first win after suffering back-to-back defeats in marquee fights. Magsayo lost to Mexican Brandon Figueroa for the WBC interim world featherweight title in 2023. A year before, he lost his World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight title to Rey Vargas.

Magsayo, who sports a record of 25 wins with 17 knockouts and two defeats, eventually decided to climb up to the 130 lbs division where he is currently ranked in the top 10 in all four major boxing governing bodies.

He is ranked No. 6 in the WBA and WBC, while No. 8 in the IBF and No. 9 in the WBO.

Meanwhile, Ramirez, a former interim world featherweight champion has a 28-3-3 (win-loss-draw) record with 13 knockouts. He recently won against countryman Sebastian Diaz Maldonado in his hometown in Los Mochis, Mexico via a sixth-round TKO.

The Tom Brown/Sampson Lewkowicz co-promoted fight card features WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta Davis against Frank Martin in the main event along with two WBC interim world title bouts.

