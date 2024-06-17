63rd Charter Day Anniversay: Chan promises major infra projects

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – There is so much that Oponganons should look forward to in the coming years as major infrastructure projects are now in the pipeline, Mayor Junard Chan said.

These include the planned International Convention Center in Brgy. Mactan, a bridge connecting Sudtunggan in Brgy. Basak to Brgy. Gabi in Cordova town, a circumferential road, and the Lapu-Lapu Expressway that will connect the 3rd bridge to the Mactan Cebu International Airport, among others.

READ: DPWH to fund P5.385B worth of projects in Lapu-Lapu in 2025

Chan said that he is also looking forward to inaugurating soon a mega reclamation project that will house a commercial center, a business hub, an economic zone, and a recreation park.

“Sa una damgo lang kining tanan, pero karon ato nang matagaan og katumanan. Atong ipadayon ang kalambuan nga nasugdan. Mabuhi ang atong dakbayan, Mabuhi kitang tanan. Happy Charter Day everyone,” Chan said in a message that he delivered during the city’s 63 Charter Day celebration on Monday, June 17, at the Hoops Dome.

READ: 30-meter bridge linking Cordova, Lapu-Lapu breaks ground

Milestones

In his message, Chan recalled how their city has grown since the late President Carlos P. Garcia signed the city’s charter 63 years ago and despite all the challenges that came their way like Super Typhoon Odette and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past 63 years witnessed the growth of Lapu-Lapu City, home to the Philippines’ second busiest airport, Mactan-Cebu International. The airport opened in 1966 and has since served as a hub for major local and international airlines,” Chan said in his message, a copy of which was shared by the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office.

READ: Chan bares admin’s noteworthy projects during SOCA

Chan said that opening of the airport was followed by the opening of the first Sergio Osmeña bridge in 1973, the declaration of Mactan Shrine as a national shrine on the same year, and the establishment of the Mactan Export Processing Zone in 1979.

“All these milestones took place during the incumbency of then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and for this, the Oponganons will forever be grateful to the late president,” Chan said.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City signs agreement with private firm for socialized housing project

He said that the opening of the second Marcelo Fernan Bridge in 1999, and the city’s proclamation as a highly urbanized city in 2007 furthered their city’s growth and development.

“True to its title as a premier resort city, hotels, resorts, and SPAs sprouted like mushrooms, establishing the city as a major tourist destination in the country and around the globe,” he added.

Sustaining the momentum

Still, Chan said that so much remains to be done.

“As the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, I commit myself to continuing the change we have effected and sustaining the momentum of progress we have started,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in realizing the shared vision for their city, with the support of House Speaker Martin Romualdez and his wife, Tingog Partylist Rep. Yedda Romualdez, and Lapu-Lapu Cit lone district Rep. Cindi King-Chan.

In her speech, Rep. King-Chan emphasized on the vital role of the local government in creating and expanding opportunities for the Oponganons.

“We highlight our commitment to good governance, sustainability, and inclusive change. We recognize the immense role of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in improving all facets of our society. Our people deserve only the best. And the best is what we always seek to deliver. This remains our commitment—to be worthy of the trust you have given us. After all, we are your kaabags, just as you are ours,” she said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP