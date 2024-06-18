Watsons spotlights the new era of men’s grooming with the return of HIMTAYAN Club 2024

Watsons, the most-loved health and beauty retailer in the Philippines, caters to men of all generations by offering an extensive selection of grooming and personal care products. With fantastic deals and promotions, a visit to Watsons can surely make every man feel his best.

SAVP – Marketing, PR, and Sustainability, Watsons Philippines



At the heart of HIMTAYAN Club 2024, hosted by Mikee Reyes on June 16 at Watsons SM North EDSA – The Grand, are three inspiring stories of men from different generations. Dubbed WatSONS stories, each man showcased how Watsons helped them bolster their confidence as they create their routine, step up their regimen, and take charge of their health and wellness.

WatSONS Gen Z newbie, courtside reporter Migs Venegas, shared valuable lessons passed down to him by his Lolo, and his discovery at Watsons in building his grooming routine which led him to feel more confident.

Financial consultant and content creator, Christian Cocjin represented the busy bee Yuppies and shared about navigating life changes and how Watsons helps him maintain his grooming arsenal for the daily grind.

WatSONS also featured renowned photographer and Lolo Idol, Wig Tysmans, who shared wisdom and inspiration emphasizing that self-care and healthy living are timeless values, with Watsons fulfilling his every grooming and personal care needs in any life stage.

In addition to the inspiring stories, HIMTAYAN Club 2024 featured interactive brand segments from Nivea Men, AXE, Penshoppe, and Euroo, further proving Watsons’ comprehensive selection of men’s grooming essentials.

“At Watsons, we embrace all men, whichever generation they’re in. This has inspired us to showcase stories of men from different generations for this year’s HIMTAYAN Club. Our WatSONS men are normalizing self-care and healthy living, and we hope they will be able to inspire others to also look good, do good, and feel great by finding products that suit their lifestyle here at Watsons,” shared Sharon Decapia, SAVP – Marketing, PR, and Sustainability, Watsons Philippines.

“These stories are just the beginning. We remain committed to supporting every man’s journey towards a healthier, happier life. From a wide range of health and wellness products to expert advice and support, they can find it all at Watsons,” Decapia added.

The first 50 dads who purchased from Watsons were given free coffee, while the rest were given the chance to score tickets to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 14 for purchases worth PHP 2,000 made via the Watsons app and at the HIMTAYAN Lounge. E-sports champs Team Liquid Philippines also brought their A-game as they joined the festivities.

Visit the HIMTAYAN lounge at Watsons SM North EDSA – The Grand until June 19 and enjoy complimentary use of Euroo massage chairs or play a round of chess while your companions shop or after shopping for your grooming gears.

Head over to any of the 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide, or browse through the Watsons app to find products perfect for levelling up your routine.

Stay in the loop on the latest promos and events from Watsons. Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @erWatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

