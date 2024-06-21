Survey: Philippines among countries with most beautiful women in Asia list

A recent survey shows the Philippines is among the top countries with the most beautiful women in Asia.

This adds to what the Philippines has been know for like its rich culture and heritage, stunning beaches, delicious food and friendly people.

The Philippines clinched the No. 4 spot in the “20 Countries with the Most Beautiful Women in Asia” report released by the financial website Insider Monkey.

South Korea reigns at No. 1. With plastic surgery being quite common in the country, about one in five women undergo some procedure of beauty enhancement, according to the report.

The study aggregated scores from various sources using a “consensus-driven approach” to determine the rankings, Insider Monkey said.

Countries were scored on a scale where the most beautiful obtained a score of 1.

The Philippines got a score of 0.85. “The Philippines is renowned for its beautiful women, with a unique blend of Asian and Spanish features,” the report said.

Beyond beauty

Filipina women are celebrated for their stunning looks and diverse heritage rooted in the country’s colonial past. The blend of Asian and Western features makes Filipinas stand out.

Among the Filipino beauty queens with mixed heritage are former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Many Filipina women have gained global recognition not just for their physical beauty, but also for their talent and accomplishments in various fields.

The first Asian American to win a Tony Award was a Filipina – Lea Salonga. Just recently Filipina trailblazers were recognized in New York and the P-Pop all-female group BINI dethroned Taylor Swift on Spotify’s Daily Top Artists in PH.

Last week, a young Filipina graduated from the prestigious US Naval Academy with high honors.

These are just a few recent examples of how Filipino women have blazed trails in their fields, inspiring others and bringing pride to the country.

Top 20 countries with the most beautiful women in Asia

Here’s a quick peek at the top 20 countries with the prettiest females in Asia.

South Korea Japan Vietnam Philippines Iran Malaysia India China Singapore Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Macau Bhutan Taiwan Kazakhstan Sri Lanka Pakistan Myanmar Laos

