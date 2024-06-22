HRRACI Sportsfest basketball final four cast complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinals cast of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 basketball tournament was already determined on Friday evening, June 21.

This was after Shangri-La Mactan, Seda Central Bloc, Kandaya Resort, and JPark Island Resort eliminated their respective opponents in the quarterfinals held on Friday at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

The unbeaten Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa narrowly edged Quest Hotel, 85-80. Jonathan Canceran unloaded a game high of 26 points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal to lead Shangril-La in booking their semifinal ticket.

READ: HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 basketball quarterfinals set on Friday

Kandaya Resort routed Bai Hotel, 71-56, in the other quarterfinal duel. Ariel Lepiten fired 11 points with three rebounds for Kandaya Resort.

READ: HRRACI Sportsfest 2024: Savoy, Shangri-La, Bai, Quest put up big wins in tip-off

Meanwhile, Seda Central Bloc obliterated Belmont Hotel, 90-55. Adrian Padilla stuffed the stats sheet with 18 points, seven boards, four assists, and three steals in his all-around performance for Seda Central Block.

READ: Action-packed HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 unfolds this June-July

Lastly, JPark Island Resort nipped Diamond Suites and Residences, 89-65. James Llenes exploded for 27 points on top of one rebound, five assists, and three steals for JPark.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP