HRRACI Sportsfest basketball final four cast complete

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 22,2024 - 03:49 PM

HRRACI Sportsfest

Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa basketball team. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinals cast of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 basketball tournament was already determined on Friday evening, June 21.

This was after Shangri-La Mactan, Seda Central Bloc, Kandaya Resort, and JPark Island Resort eliminated their respective opponents in the quarterfinals held on Friday at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

The unbeaten Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa narrowly edged Quest Hotel, 85-80. Jonathan Canceran unloaded a game high of 26 points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal to lead Shangril-La in booking their semifinal ticket.

HRRACI Sportsfest

Kandaya Resort basketball team. | Contributed photo

Kandaya Resort routed Bai Hotel, 71-56, in the other quarterfinal duel. Ariel Lepiten fired 11 points with three rebounds for Kandaya Resort.

HRRACI Sportsfest

Seda Central Block basketball team. | Contributed photo

Meanwhile, Seda Central Bloc obliterated Belmont Hotel, 90-55. Adrian Padilla stuffed the stats sheet with 18 points, seven boards, four assists, and three steals in his all-around performance for Seda Central Block.

HRRACI Sportsfest

JPark Island Resort basketball team. | Contributed photo

Lastly, JPark Island Resort nipped Diamond Suites and Residences, 89-65. James  Llenes exploded for 27 points on top of one rebound, five assists, and three steals for JPark.

TAGS: basketball, cebu sports news, HRRACI Sportsfest
