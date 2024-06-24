Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation-Cebu brings health services to Tanauan, Leyte

The Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko Foundation, Inc.- Cebu, in partnership with Basilio N. Chua & Family, successfully conducted a surgical, dental, optical mission with blood diagnostics and nutrition counseling on June 8, 2024. The mission brought essential health services closer to the homes of the people in Tanauan, one of the oldest towns in Leyte.

With this, you too can help and be part of the mission by serving as a volunteer or partner. Please call us at (032) 239-6168 / 0933-194-0197 or visit us at 2/F Cebu City Health Bldg, Gen. Maxillom Ave. Ext., Cebu City. You may also drop your donation at any ‘Panggga Sab Ko’ piggy bank boxes or deposit donations directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, account number 00-112-000066-2.

Early in the morning, Tanauanon flocked to the Tanauan 1 Central School, where the mission was held, to avail themselves of free health services. These included surgical, dental, and optical services, blood diagnostics, and nutrition counseling. In one productive day, a total of 1,361 Tanauanon were served. Among them, 186 children were circumcised, 15 patients had disturbing cysts removed, 161 patients had teeth extracted, 287 adults had their eyes checked and received reading glasses, 488 patients learned their blood type, hematocrit, and hemoglobin counts, and 224 patients benefited from nutrition counseling and received vitamin supplements. Dental and surgical patients also received full dose of antibiotics and analgesics.

Forty-five (45) volunteers participated in this noble endeavor, working together to serve the Tanauanon. The volunteers comprised surgeons, optometrists, dentists, nurses, medical technologists, social workers, and support staff.

Embracing the value of collaboration, the medical mission was conducted in coordination with the local government unit of Tanauan, Leyte, the Cebu Blood Donors’ Society (CBDS), the Philippine Nurses Association – Cebu Chapter, and the Revealed Love Ministries who requested the health services for the people in Tanauan.

The foundation continues to spread its work through the continuing support of its volunteers, benefactors, and partners.

