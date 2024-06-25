cdn mobile

Kuwait lifts visa ban on Filipino domestic workers

By: Agence France Presse June 25,2024 - 02:17 AM

Kuwait lifts visa ban on Filipino domestic workers | Inquirer.net file

Kuwait said Monday it would lift a visa ban on domestic workers from the Philippines after a year-long suspension sparked by a row over the rights of employers and employees.

An interior ministry statement carried by the official KUNA news agency said the oil-rich Gulf state and Manila had reached an “agreement to resume the recruitment of domestic workers” after a “breakthrough” in talks.

READ MORE:

Kuwait building fire claims lives of 3 OFWs

OFW in Kuwait fire moved out of ICU, recovering – DMW

DMW stops deployment of first-time domestic helpers to Kuwait

“The countries agreed to form a joint committee pertinent to domestic labour affairs,” the statement said.

This “would convene in a routine manner to address any sticking points that could potentially emerge”, it added.

Kuwait suspended all new visas for Philippine nationals in May last year after relations soured over the murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara.

Relatives of Jullebee Ranara, a domestic helper who was killed in Kuwait, grieve during her funeral at a cemetery in Las Pinas, Metro Manila on February 5, 2023. | AFP FILE PHOTO

Relatives of Jullebee Ranara, a domestic helper who was killed in Kuwait, grieve during her funeral at a cemetery in Las Pinas, Metro Manila on February 5, 2023. | AFP FILE PHOTO

Her charred body was found in the Kuwaiti desert in January 2023, prompting Manila to stop sending first-time workers to Kuwait.

It sparked the latest in a series of spats between the Philipines and Kuwait, which is home to a sizable domestic worker population.

In 2020, the Philippines reimposed a ban on its citizens going to work in Kuwait after a Filipina was allegedly killed by her employer.

That incident echoed a 2018 row between the two countries that began with the discovery of the remains of a murdered Filipina maid in her employers’ freezer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: domestic workers, Filipino, Kuwait
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.