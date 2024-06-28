Carwash boy nabbed for running ‘drug den’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected drug den in Sitio Tangkongan, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, was shut down while a carwash boy, who allegedly moonlights as an alleged drug den maintainer, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, June 26.

This happened during a buy-bust operation where authorities also confiscated some P108,000 worth of suspected shabu and arrested four others —who were considered as drug surrenderers.

Two of the four were allegedly employees of the suspected drug den while the two others were considered visitors of the place.

Aside from that, the four others who were arrested allegedly were drug surrenderers.

The drug sting was conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with personnel of the Abellana Police Station at around 5:20 p.m.

The subject of the operation and the alleged drug den maintainer was identified as Adonis Arong, 29, who is also a carwash boy.

Arrested with him were his brother. Radie, 24, and uncle, Robert, 51, accused of being employees of the suspected drug den.

Also arrested were two alleged drug den visitors: Ariel Yngayo, 62, a technician; and Jeremy Gahiton, 33, unemployed.

Operatives seized 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 16 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P108,000 from the suspects.

They also seized various drug paraphernalia during the operation.

Authorities said that they received the information about an alleged drug den in the area from a concerned citizen.

A case buildup was promptly conducted for one week and found that the suspects typically dispose of 10-15 grams of drugs per week.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, relayed that Adonis Arong had been arrested last July 2021 for drug charges but released after entering a plea bargain.

In addition, Radie was also nabbed in July 2023 for illegal possession of firearms.

Radie, Robert, Ariel, and Jeremy are all tagged as drug surrenders, according to PDEA-7.

As of this writing, all five suspects are in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of drug charges against them.

