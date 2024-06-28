18-year-old man sells ‘shabu’ to support girlfriend in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old man, who was allegedly selling illegal drugs to support his 14-year-old girlfriend, was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The suspect was identified by his alias “Dodong.”
Dodong is a resident of Sitio Camanse, Brgy. Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City and is unemployed.
Police, in a report, described the suspect as a street level individual (SLI).
Dodong allegedly started peddling illegal drugs to financially support his girlfriend, who is 14 years old.
Parian police confiscated 7 plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams contained inside a coin purse from the suspect.
The confiscated drugs had an average market value of P68,000, said the report.
The pieces of drug evidence will reportedly be turned over to the Cebu City Forensic Unit to be subjected to laboratory examination.
The buy-bust was conducted by personnel of the Parian Police Station together with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
As of this writing, Dodong is detained at the Parian Police Station custodial facility while waiting for charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs to be filed against him.
