Cong. Duke Frasco Cup: More improved season in September seen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The organizers of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup foresees a more improved season which is tentatively scheduled to unfold in September.

It can be recalled that the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup created its ‘mini-version’ of the bigger province-wide Guv’s Cup after fielding in various towns and cities under Cebu’s fifth district.

READ: Champion volleyball coach hopes to discover new talents with own camp

Cong. Duke Frasco Cup finals, a success

The turnout was amazing in terms of competition and the enthusiasm displayed by the locals.

The finals was held in Lilo-an Town last month with Carmen Niños and Catmon Mighty Bakers topping the basketball and volleyball competitions, respectively.

“The outcome of the season was a huge success based on the numbers that we saw during the games and after our season ender review with Frasco Sports secretary, Councilor Kath Jumapao,” said Ian Callet, one of the organizers of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup.

READ:USJ-R girls beach volley team sweeps its way to PRISAA National Games title

More competitive teams, fans

“Also, there were more people who witnessed the games via the livestream. The teams together with their respective fans were more competitive this season as we were able to hype this league up from the start both from our online socmed efforts and offline LGU efforts by our External Coordinator Councilor Jover Pisao,” Callet said.

With all that in mind, they are planning to add more sports in the upcoming season besides volleyball and basketball to strengthen Representative Frasco’s goal to establish a grassroots sports program under his district.

READ: Cebu’s Henry Kristoffer Suico to suit up for Ateneo Blue Eaglets in UAAP

More sports events for Cong. Duke Frasco Cup

Although they have not revealed what sports they are planning to add, Callet said that they would have separate sports events leading to the kickoff of the new season in September.

They will organize a footrace and a cycling event prior to the new season.

READ: Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu tops San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament

Pocket clinics

After the competition last month, they visited the towns and cities under the fifth district to hold pocket clinics as part of their commitment to the grassroots program.

“The improvement we will add next season specific to basketball and volleyball will be a better broadcasting coverage that will be useful for coaches and scouts that might be looking for talents. Hopefully, we can also organize a coaches clinic so we can encourage more younger coaches and trainers to hone their respective skills,” Callet said.

RELATED STORIES

Coach Rasmo’s advice to his UAAP-bound players: Finish college

Vipers crush Dolphinz, take BadBoyz hoops 2023 title

Gilas U16 team catches Fiba’s eye with statistically rare performance

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP