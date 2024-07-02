Daily Gospel, July 2

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 2, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 1

Daily Gospel, June 30

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 8, 23-27.

As Jesus got into a boat, his disciples followed him.

Suddenly a violent storm came up on the sea, so that the boat was being swamped by waves; but he was asleep.

They came and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We are perishing!”

He said to them, “Why are you terrified, O you of little faith?” Then he got up, rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was great calm.

The men were amazed and said, “What sort of man is this, whom even the winds and the sea obey?”