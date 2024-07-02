Mandaue City strengthens mental health programs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — As part of Mandaue City’s strategy to strengthen its mental health program, community-based activities have been implemented since last year in accordance with the city’s Mental Health Ordinance.

Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) and assistant head of the City Health Office, said that the barangays are mandated to work on their own mental health referrals.

The barangay health workers are also empowered to identify symptoms of mental health issues.

The health workers and doctors assigned in the barangay are also asked to refer individuals showing mental health issues to MCSAPO for proper interventions, in addition to assessing their physical health.

Manzano said that they are now processing the renaming of MCSAPO to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office.

Mental health will be integrated into the treatment of drug users, including interventions for non-substance-related mental health issues.

Moreover, they are also in coordination with the Philippine Mental Health Association to conduct a caravan of services monthly. These services are offered for free.

“Atoang ipakita sa mga tawo nga sa Mandaue City, makadawat gyud ta og tabang not only sa physical health but also mental health…Slowly let us destigmatize mental health,” said Manzano.

Manzano is urging Mandauehanons who have mental health problems or are experiencing depression to visit their Barangay Health Center, the City Health Office, and MCSAPO.

Meanwhile, MCSAPO has referred “Blue Man” to the Behavioral Sciences Outpatient Department of the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center to see a psychiatrist.

Manzano said that “Blue Man” was diagnosed with a mental health condition and that the city government is committed to ensuring his recovery.

“Blue Man” went viral on social media last year for posing as a human statue in downtown Cebu City. He is from Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

He was rescued on Sunday morning after he was reportedly trapped in the drainage system in Sitio Sudlon, in Barangay Maguikay. He crawled through about five manholes.

