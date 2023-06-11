Seasoned bowler GJ Buyco clinches spot in SUGBU June tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— GJ Buyco clinched a spot in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Monthly Tournament after ruling the “SUGBU Bowling Shootout-Bowler of the Month” qualifying tilt held on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

A seasoned bowler of SUGBU and the disbanded Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA), Buyco flexed his winning form by scoring 832 pinfalls in the four-game series tournament.

Buyco, who averaged 208 pinfalls in the tournament, had his best shot in the final round, knocking out 226 pins.

He outplayed two senior bowlers in Rene Ceniza, who is a consistent podium finisher in SUGBU’s bowling tournaments, and SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza.

Ceniza capped off his campaign with a total of 802 pinfalls, while Alqueza, who recently competed in the 4th Coffee Boys Club Bowling Tournament held in Bacolod City, rounded off the top three keglers in the tournament on Sunday held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Alqueza scored 788 pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers in the weekly qualifying tournament were Marvin Sevilla (762), Rey Velarde (753), Nestor Ranido (753), Tessie Dante (749), Lemuel Paquibut (743), Ted Convocar (734), and Chris Ramil (736), respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Sugbuanon Bowlers United still upbeat in representing Cebu in tournaments

Senior bowlers top SUGBU bowling shootout

Bolongan is Sugbu’s Bowler of the Month of March

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP