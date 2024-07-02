Cebu Daily Newscast: NBA: Klay Thompson leaving Warriors for Mavericks — AP sources

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, with the four-time league champion agreeing to join the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks and change franchises for the first time in his 13-year NBA career, two people with knowledge of the decision said Monday.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the multiteam deal which, as currently constructed, will be executed as the sign-and-trade of a three-year, $50 million contract involving the Warriors, Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. One of the people who spoke to the AP said final trade terms were still being worked out.

The Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel will temporarily prohibit three-wheeled and smaller vehicles from entering once the partial closure of the tunnel begins on July 18.

Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Road Management Authority (CCRMA), discussed the upcoming rehabilitation and repair project, which would run for six to seven months.

The taxi driver who moved road barriers along M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City to avoid from getting caught in heavy traffic appeared at the office of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) on Monday to apologize for what he did.

Philip Adormeo, 24, said that he was in a hurry as he was transporting a female passenger to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) when the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on June 23.

The new Education Secretary is Senator Sonny Angara and he will be replacing Vice President Sara Duterte.

This was announced by the Palace on Tuesday.

Angara will take the helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) starting July 19, said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

ALSO READ:

NBA: Paul George to leave Clippers, eyes 76ers

NBA Draft: Bronny James, LeBron’s teen son, picked by Lakers

Boston Celtics are 2024 NBA champions

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP